Israeli army finds body of missing soldier
MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency
The Israeli army announced Thursday the body of a soldier who had been missing for two days had been found without any further details on his death.
"Earlier today, forces of the Israeli army and Israeli police found the body of a soldier near the Hizma checkpoint," the army said in a statement.
The Hizma checkpoint is located north of Eastern Jerusalem.
It added that Israeli police and the military forces were investigating "the facts surrounding the incident."