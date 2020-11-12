Iraq reports nearly 3,300 more infections, 50 deaths
MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency
Iraq reported nearly 3,300 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 50 deaths Thursday.
The nationwide death toll stands at 11,532, according to the Health Ministry.
A total of 3,298 infections raised the case count to 511,806, while the number of recoveries has reached 439,228.
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.28 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.
The US, India, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.
More than 52.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 34 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.