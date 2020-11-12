466 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in October

MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency Published November 12,2020

According to a joint statement released by the rights groups, the Israeli forces arrested at least 466 Palestinians -- including more than 60 children and nearly 20 women -- in October.

The Israeli army detained 466 Palestinians in October, including 63 children and 16 women, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian rights groups.



The statement said that 200 Palestinians were detained from occupied Jerusalem, 70 from Hebron (Al-Khalil), 34 from Ramallah, while the others were detained from different parts of the occupied West Bank.



Among the detainees, five were from the Gaza strip, the statement added.



Around 4,500 Palestinians are languishing in Israeli jails including 40 women, 170 children and 370 held under the Israeli administrative detention policy with no charges or trials.











