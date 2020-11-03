IRANS U.S. POLICY NOT AFFECTED BY WHO WINS ELECTION: KHAMENEI

Iran's U.S. policy not affected by who wins election: Khamenei

MIDDLE EAST Reuters Published November 03,2020

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the U.S. presidential election's result will not impact Tehran's policy towards Washington.



"Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes," Khamenei said in a speech carried live on state TV.













