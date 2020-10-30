Turkish forces neutralize 8 PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have "neutralized" eight members of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

Detected in the Gara region, the terrorists were "neutralized" in a subsequent airstrike, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.









