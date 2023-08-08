Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57 from ALS

Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of Sandra Bullock, has died. He was 57.



Randall died Saturday from ALS, his family told People magazine. He had battled the degenerative disease privately for three years.



"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," his family told People.



"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."



Randall, a professional photographer, met Bullock in 2015 while working at her son Louis' birthday. He and Bullock made few public appearances together and kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.



"He's the example that I would want my children to have," Bullock said in a 2021 interview on "Red Table Talk." "I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."



