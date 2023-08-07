His football love is giving him away: He has been searched for 11 years

For the past 11 years, Vincenzo La Porta, who has been sought after in Italy and was on the list of the top 100 most wanted fugitives, was finally apprehended last week due to his passion for football.

Napolitan Vincenzo La Porta managed to evade capture for years, but his love for football led to his discovery when he celebrated his hometown football club's Serie A championship win in Italy this season.

The 60-year-old La Porta, believed to be connected with the Naples-based Camorra mafia, was identified through a photograph taken during a celebration at a restaurant on the Greek island of Corfu.

The statement noted, "His love for football and his passion for Napoli became his betrayal. La Porta couldn't resist celebrating the championship victory." Thanks to the tracking of photographs and financial transactions, La Porta was arrested last Friday.

According to reports in the Italian media, La Porta was captured while riding his moped on the island of Corfu.

It's reported that the fugitive Italian had been working as a chef in a restaurant on the island and had started a family in Greece, including a 9-year-old child.