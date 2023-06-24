Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday, according to local authorities.

A 17-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire at Qalandia military checkpoint, the state news agency Wafa reported.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate Office identified the slain Palestinian as Ishaq Ajlouni from the town of Kafr Aqab, north of Jerusalem.

For its part, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said that its fighters had engaged in clashes with Israeli forces at the checkpoint.

Israeli police confirmed that an Israeli security personnel was injured in the attack. It said the attacker was neutralized.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.







