Caroline Flack ‘knew phone was being hacked when dating Prince Harry - mother

Christine Flack , the mother of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack , has made claims that her daughter was aware her phone was being hacked during the time she was dating Prince Harry.



These allegations align with Prince Harry's recent testimony at the High Court, where he expressed his doubts about his late friend and revealed his anger at discovering photographers lying in wait for them outside a dinner party.



Christine Flack commended the Duke of Sussex for his courage and stated in an interview with Channel 5 that her daughter took precautions by using a different telephone when she was dating Harry, suspecting her phone was being hacked.



In related proceedings, Jane Kerr, the former royal editor at the Mirror, returned to the witness box and faced cross-examination by Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne.



Sherborne alleged that Kerr had commissioned third parties to obtain information on 900 occasions during her tenure at the publication.









