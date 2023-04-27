US politician-turned-television pioneer Jerry Springer dead at 79

Politician turned longtime host of his namesake television program, Jerry Springer, has died at 79, his family announced Thursday.

Jene Galvin, a longtime friend and family spokesperson, said Springer was "irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Galvin.

The host of the Jerry Springer Show during its nearly three decades on air, Springer started his public career in politics, first entering Cincinnati's City Council in the 1970s before serving as its mayor.

He went on to helm the Jerry Springer Show beginning in 1991, and hosted it for 27 years as it garnered a massive afternoon television following for its dramatic and at times absurd confrontations that repeatedly devolved into shouting matches and brawls. The show ended new broadcasts in 2018.

A cause of death was not immediately provided by the Springer family, but celebrity gossip website TMZ said he had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and took a turn for the worse this week.

Springer died at his home in the Chicago area, according to multiple reports.













