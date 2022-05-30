NANCY PELOSIS HUSBAND ARRESTED ON DUI SUSPICION

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend night on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the public booking report of Napa County Criminal Justice Network.

Paul Pelosi was detained on Saturday night in Napa, north of San Francisco, the report recorded.

The report indicated that the bail was set at $5,000 and that he was released Sunday morning.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," Drew Hammill, Pelosi's spokesperson, said regarding the issue.

His arrest was first reported by the TMZ.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.