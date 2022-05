Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales said Thursday.

"The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," said Rosemary Ainslie, from the service.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," she added in a statement.