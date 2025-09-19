Swedish power metal band Sabaton to perform in Istanbul

The renowned Swedish power metal band Sabaton is set to electrify Istanbul on Oct. 6 when they take the stage at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1999 in Falun, Sweden, Sabaton has carved out a distinctive place in the global metal scene with their powerful fusion of soaring melodies, thunderous rhythms and storytelling rooted in war history, heroism and the indomitable spirit of humanity.

Widely celebrated as one of the most influential bands of modern power metal, Sabaton has captivated audiences worldwide with their musical intensity and thematic depth.

Their musical odyssey, which began with the groundbreaking 2005 release of Primo Victoria, has unfolded through a series of acclaimed albums, including The Art of War, Carolus Rex, Heroes, The Last Stand, The Great War, and most recently, The War to End All Wars, further solidifying their reputation as master chroniclers of epic struggles and resilience.

The band is also expected to release a new album titled Legends on Oct.17.

Adding to the anticipation, the evening will open with a performance by Udo Dirkschneider, the legendary vocalist and songwriter best known for his iconic role in the German heavy metal band Accept, ensuring a night of unforgettable energy and heavy metal mastery.



