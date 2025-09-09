Train plows into double-decker bus in Mexico, killing 8 and injuring 45

At least eight people were killed and 45 injured when a freight train slammed into a double-decker passenger bus in Mexico on Monday, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the town of Atlacomulco in the State of Mexico in a well-known industrial area when the bus driver attempted to beat the train at a crossing, leading to the devastating impact.

"Unfortunately, this event has resulted in multiple human losses, which deeply saddens our community," said a statement from the city hall.

Camera footage from the site revealed that the double-decker, stuck in heavy traffic, attempted to cross the train tracks to avoid the congestion.

The bus, carrying 50 passengers, was en route to Mexico City when the crash occurred. The vehicle was torn in half and dragged several feet. Locals rushed to assist uninjured survivors in escaping the wreckage.

Emergency services personnel from the State of Mexico, the National Emergency Commission, the Red Cross and local police quickly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and carry out rescue operations.

Local authorities closed the highway connecting the municipality to the capital. The road is among the most heavily transited in the state, with thousands of workers commuting daily to the city.

The tragic accident comes amid growing calls from residents for the government to implement better safety measures, lighting and signs at train crossings to prevent further tragedies.





