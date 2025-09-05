 Contact Us
News Life Australian grandfather accidentally takes wrong grandchild

A grandfather in Sydney, Australia, caused a brief panic after he picked up the wrong child from a daycare center and took him home.

Agencies and A News LIFE
Published September 05,2025
According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the grandfather was handed the wrong child when he went to pick up his grandson.

Not realizing it wasn't his grandson, he took the child home. The mother of the child who was taken noticed her child was missing when she arrived at the daycare, causing a panic.

The incident was resolved when the grandfather realized his mistake and returned the child to the daycare. Daycare officials apologized to the parents for the mix-up, and the teacher who handed over the wrong child was suspended. An investigation into the daycare has been launched.