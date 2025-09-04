Dinosaur eating crocodile relative discovered

The newly identified species, named K. atrox, is estimated to have been around 3.5 meters long and weighed 250 kilograms.

With its powerful jaws and serrated teeth, it was perfectly adapted to tear the flesh of large prey. Paleontologists believe the animal hunted both on land and in wetlands, and could easily take down herbivorous dinosaurs.

The nearly complete skeleton was found in March 2020 during a dinosaur excavation. The teeth in the skull still preserved their enamel layer, making this the most intact peirosaurid crocodyliform fossil ever found in the region.

THE EVOLUTION OF CROCODILES

While K. atrox had a stance similar to modern crocodiles, researchers note some key differences. Its nostrils faced forward, and its eyes were on the side of its head. Modern crocodiles have eyes and nostrils positioned higher up, allowing them to remain hidden in the water while stalking prey. Scientists consider this a prime example of "convergent evolution," where unrelated species develop similar body plans due to similar living conditions.

Large carnivorous species like K. atrox did not survive the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period. Researchers speculate that this may be linked to the animal's "hyper-carnivorous" diet. In contrast, smaller crocodile species that could subsist on more varied food sources managed to survive to the present day.

Scientists now plan to study the isotopes in the teeth of K. atrox to learn more about its habitat and feeding habits. They also hope to analyze the bone structure to find more information about its growth rate, age, and potential diseases. According to experts, this extraordinary Patagonian fossil could reveal new secrets about the evolution and ecological role of ancient crocodile relatives in the coming years.