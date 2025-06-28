6.9 magnitude quake hits southern Philippine

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit offshore Saturday east of Sarangani in the province of Davao Occidental in the southern Philippines, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter was traced at 98 kilometers (60.8 miles) east of Sarangani Island at a depth of 10 kilometers. It was tectonic in origin, Manila Times reported, citing Phivolcs.

An Intensity V quake was felt in Malungon, Sarangani, while Intensity IV tremors were recorded in Kiamba, Sarangani, and General Santos City, South Cotabato.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.

A 6.3 magnitude tremor struck offshore of the Philippines on Tuesday.

Earthquakes occur almost daily in the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" -- a zone of intense seismic activity that extends from Japan through Southeast Asia and around the Pacific Ocean.