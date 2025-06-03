4 Billion people experienced extra heat days due to climate change

Due to climate change caused by human activities, approximately 4 billion people—about half of the world's population—experienced an average of 30 extra days of extreme heat over the past year.

According to an analysis released by climate research organizations World Weather Attribution (WWA), Climate Central, and the Red Cross Climate Centre ahead of the June 2 "Fight the Heat Day" global awareness campaign, fossil fuel use has made heatwaves longer and more likely, posing a threat that remains insufficiently addressed in many countries.

Between May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025, nearly half the global population lived through at least 30 additional days of extreme heat—temperatures exceeding 90% of historically observed highs in their regions. This would not have occurred without climate change.

Climate change has at least doubled the number of extreme heat days across 195 countries and regions. All 67 major heat events over the past year were made more likely by climate change.

Friederike Otto, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute and WWA Co-Founder, called the findings a clear warning. She stated, "Every barrel of oil burned, every ton of carbon dioxide emitted, and every degree of warming affects more people with heatwaves. But the good news is, we know how to stop heatwaves from worsening. We must make our energy systems more efficient and based on renewables instead of fossil fuels, and build more equitable and resilient societies."