At least 14 people were killed in a fire late Tuesday at a hotel in West Bengal state in eastern India, officials said.

Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official, said 14 bodies have been recovered and several people were rescued from the fire, which occurred in the state's capital, Kolkata city.

Verma said the fire was under control and a search and rescue operation is taking place.

He added that an investigation is underway.