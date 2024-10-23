Hiker rescued after trapped between rocks while retrieving phone

A woman hiking on a popular trail in Australia dropped her phone and became trapped between rocks while attempting to retrieve it. Rescue teams were able to free her hours later by moving boulders weighing 500 kilograms.

The woman, hiking in the remote and bushy area of Hunter Valley, got stuck hanging by her feet in a narrow space of three meters while trying to get her phone.

When the teams arrived, they were met with great surprise. NSW Ambulance Specialist Rescue Paramedic Peter Watts stated, "In my ten years as a rescue paramedic, I have never encountered a situation like this."

The teams worked for seven hours to reach the woman in a dangerous situation. Several boulders weighing at least 500 kilograms were moved using a special crane. The woman was extracted from the area created by the movement of the rocks.

At the end of the seven hours, the woman was rescued with only "minor scratches and bruises" and was reunited with her friends. However, she ultimately was unable to recover her phone.