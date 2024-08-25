German mountaineer dies in fall on Alpspitze mountain

A German mountaineer had a fatal accident on the Alpspitze mountain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria on Saturday.



Police reported that the man fell over 100 metres in rocky terrain while descending the Wetterstein mountains at an altitude of around 2,500 metres.



Rescue workers reached the victim by helicopter after his companion made an emergency call and confirmed the 50-year-old's death.



His fellow climber was flown down the valley and cared for by a crisis intervention team.



Police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.