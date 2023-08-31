Track tropical storm Idalia : 2 people died

Florida Highway Patrol reported that 2 people lost their lives when their vehicles skidded off the road and hit trees due to heavy rain during the tropical storm.

Short-lived tornadoes caused by Tropical Storm Idalia, which made landfall in Keaton Beach, Florida, led to a flipped car with lightly injured occupants.

The storm, with its speed dropping from 300 kilometers per hour to 96 kilometers per hour, is progressing towards the states of Georgia and South Carolina.

The tropical storm is expected to return from land to the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.