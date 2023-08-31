Agricultural engineer woman established a 'super fruit' garden with state support

With a grant support of 100,000 Turkish Liras received from the government, Esra Cahyir Evrensel planted 3,000 aronia saplings in her garden located 15 kilometers away from the provincial center in Yaylabaşı Mahallesi. Evrensel spends most of her day in her garden, tending to tasks such as weeding, fighting wild plants, and irrigation.

Using her off-road vehicle to reach the garden, Evrensel is engaged in various activities to nurture the aronia plants. She plans to conduct the first harvest of the fruit, which is mostly used in the pharmaceutical industry, next year.

Agricultural engineer Esra Cahyir Evrensel shared that she decided to start producing aronia after a conversation with a fellow agricultural engineer about the fruit during the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that she chose aronia due to its high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which has led to it being referred to as a "super fruit." Evrensel expressed that she utilized the grant support to make use of her land.

Married and a mother of three daughters, Evrensel mentioned that she takes care of her family's needs and household chores during the day, and then goes to the field. She stated:

"When we first planted the aronia, we faced challenges during the initial stages. After managing household chores in the morning, we would immediately tend to our aronia plants. Especially during the first three years, battling weeds was crucial, so we had to consistently weed the area. I believe the results will be wonderful. Dedication is very important in this endeavor. We typically combat weeds in the morning and water the plants in the morning or evening. Since aronia is a plant that loves water, it needs to be watered frequently, especially during hot periods."

Evrensel also indicated that Erzincan's climate is suitable for cultivating aronia. She offered her assistance to other farmers interested in producing aronia, stating:

"If other farmers want to grow aronia, I am here to help them in every aspect. We have created a test field on 10 acres. We are aiming for high yields here. Due to its use in the pharmaceutical industry, aronia is a valuable plant, and I believe there won't be any difficulties in selling it. I am already receiving purchase offers, and I hope to have plenty to give next year."