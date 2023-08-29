France unlawful use of plastic bullets in ıntervention against "yellow vests"

According to Liberation newspaper, a report evaluated data from emergency departments of 7 hospitals in the Ile-de-France region, which includes the capital city Paris, between November 17, 2018, and May 1, 2019. It revealed that 152 cases of individuals seeking treatment in these emergency departments were injured by plastic bullets.

The report indicated that due to the improper use of plastic bullets according to the laws, 49% of the protesters were injured in the head, face, or neck.

During that period, surgical intervention was performed on one-fifth of the individuals injured by plastic bullets who sought treatment in emergency departments.

The study emphasized that considering the extent of injuries, the doctrine of plastic bullet usage by security forces was violated.

Doctors noted that the hospital outcomes for injuries in the first 6 months of the protests were "worrying."

The study was published in "The American Journal of Emergency Medicine."

In France, laws permit security forces to use plastic bullets from a minimum distance of 10 meters and without targeting the head area.

The "yellow vests movement" began on November 17, 2018, as a response to fuel price hikes and poor economic conditions in France. Over time, it evolved into a stance against President Emmanuel Macron's socio-economic policies.

The yellow vest protests, which started in Paris with the participation of around 300,000 people, witnessed significant acts of violence that left a mark on French history. The intense clashes between the police and the demonstrators garnered substantial coverage in the global media.