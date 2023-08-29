8 CM LONG LIVE WORM FOUND IN AUSTRALIAN WOMANS BRAIN IN WORLD-FIRST DISCOVERY

According to the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, a 64-year-old woman visited the hospital in January 2021 with complaints of abdominal pain and diarrhea lasting for three weeks, along with dry cough, fever, and excessive night sweats.

As her symptoms persisted and she developed memory loss and depression in 2022, she was referred to a hospital in Canberra.

After an MRI scan revealed abnormal brain activity, a decision was made for her to undergo surgery.

During the surgery, doctors removed a live worm measuring 8 centimeters in length and 1 millimeter in width from the woman's brain.

The examined worm was identified as a parasite commonly found in pythons.

The study noted that there had been no previous reports of this particular parasite being observed in humans.

It was mentioned that there is a lake near the patient's home where the python species hosting this parasite is present.

It is believed that the woman may have come into contact with the grass around the lake or consumed plants collected from the area, inadvertently ingesting the parasite's eggs expelled by the python through its waste.