Three explosions occur at Popocatepetl volcano within one day

The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico's Puebla state has become active again.

Within a single day, the volcano experienced 3 explosions and emitted gas and ash 112 times.

The Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention indicated that the ash was being dispersed towards the west and northwest due to the influence of the wind.

They cautioned residents of the area about the possibility of light to moderate ashfall in populated areas.

Activity at Mexico's second-highest peak, Popocatepetl, has been increasing over the past 2 years.

The number of explosions recorded since the beginning of the year on the volcano has now reached 608, with the latest eruptions.