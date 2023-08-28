Three explosions occur at Popocatepetl volcano within one day

 Contact Us
In Mexico, the Popocatepetl volcano experienced three explosions in a single day. Due to the increased volcanic activity, authorities warned the residents of the region.

Agencies and A News LIFE
Published August 28,2023
The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico's Puebla state has become active again.

Within a single day, the volcano experienced 3 explosions and emitted gas and ash 112 times.

The Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention indicated that the ash was being dispersed towards the west and northwest due to the influence of the wind.

They cautioned residents of the area about the possibility of light to moderate ashfall in populated areas.

Activity at Mexico's second-highest peak, Popocatepetl, has been increasing over the past 2 years.

The number of explosions recorded since the beginning of the year on the volcano has now reached 608, with the latest eruptions.