The naked man spotted in a wooded area in Germany becomes a sensation.

The world is talking about the mysterious naked man!

Captured near a ruined castle in Germany.

In Germany, hikers took a photo of a mysterious man believed to be in his 40s, walking with a wooden spear in hand. The man was referred to as a 'werewolf' by the country's media, with claims that he has been living alone in the forest for 5 years. Bild newspaper reported that in the images, the man's hair and beard appear to have grown long, and he seems to have not taken a bath for a long time.

Local fire department official Alexander Beck stated, "This man definitely knows how to live outside and adapt to changing weather conditions."