Part of Şamlar Mahallesi, located in Istanbul's Başakşehir district, which was designated as a neighborhood in 2013 after being changed from a village status, was submerged underwater due to the filling of the Sazlıdere Dam, construction of which began in 1996.

Aware that the old settlement of the village would be submerged, the villagers relocated the bodies from the cemetery to other cemeteries, leaving some graves behind.

The waters receded, revealing centuries-old graves.







With the complete submersion of the settlement, it's known that the area that had been a dam for 27 years is actually the former Şamlar Village.

Due to increasing temperatures and drought in Istanbul this year, many dams have seen their water levels drop significantly. According to data from ISKI (Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration), the water level of the Sazlıdere Dam has dropped to 15.4%. As the water level decreased, the historical Şamlar Village emerged.

As the waters receded, the entrance gate of the historical cemetery built centuries ago, the surrounding walls covered with earth, and dozens of graves within were revealed.

Mahir Gönen, a 69-year-old resident of Şamlar Mahallesi, who was born and raised there, expressed:

"My ancestors are from here. I found a grave marker belonging to my great-grandmother in that cemetery. She passed away in 1854. Of course, we couldn't read what was written on that stone; we had to show it to someone who knew and understood. The name Şamlar Village comes from a place in Damascus; when Fatih Sultan Mehmet conquered Istanbul, people from Damascus settled there, and that became their initial settlement, hence the name.

The place that is now underwater used to be a large neighborhood. It resurfaced as the water receded. My father, my grandmother, my grandfather, all our ancestors were in that cemetery; we moved them later."