Lucy Letby: Guilty of murdering seven babies

It had come to light that 33-year-old nurse Lucy Letby, who worked at Countess Of Chester hospital in the city of Chester, England, had killed babies in the neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016. As the horror made headlines, terrifying details emerged.

Appearing before Manchester Royal Court, Letby was found guilty of killing 7 infants in the neonatal unit of the hospital where she worked and attempting to kill 6 other infants.

In a statement by the prosecution, it was revealed that Letby had poisoned newborn babies by injecting them with insulin and attempted to kill some babies by injecting air and milk.

It was reported that some of the babies Letby killed were twins, and one of the deceased babies was only 1 day old. With these charges, Letby became the most prolific serial child killer in modern history of England.