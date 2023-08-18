Türkiye to be hit by major quake: Kandilli Observatory says 500 active faults presence

 Contact Us
Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute Director Prof. Dr. Haluk Özener emphasized the possibility of a magnitude 7 earthquake occurring anywhere in Türkiye.

Published August 18,2023
On the 24th anniversary of the August 17 Earthquake, the Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute organized a press conference with the aim of raising awareness about earthquake risks in Türkiye and reminding the public of the measures to be taken against earthquakes.

Professor Dr. Haluk Özener stated, "When we look at the Marmara region, there is an approximately 130-kilometer area within the North Anatolian Fault that has not ruptured, located within the Marmara Sea. Similarly, there are unruptured areas in Eastern Anatolia as well. In Türkiye, we have seismic gaps along the North Anatolian Fault, known as the Yedisu segment in the Marmara region, and also seismic gaps in Eastern Anatolia. Unfortunately, when these gaps fill up over the course of seismic recurrence intervals, we will experience these earthquakes."