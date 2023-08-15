Teen who survived 30-meter fall at Grand Canyon discharged from hospital

13-year-old Wyatt Kauffman, who fell approximately 30 meters from a height at the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, USA, has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

During a visit to Grand Canyon National Park with his family, Kauffman positioned himself at the edge while other visitors were taking photos. He crouched down on a rock while holding onto it with one hand to allow others to take pictures. Unfortunately, his grip slipped and he fell from the approximately 30-meter height.

The rescue operation took about 2 hours to retrieve Kauffman, who was seriously injured.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, Kauffman was discharged on Saturday. In a statement to the local television channel KPNX, he said, "I only remember waking up, being in the back of an ambulance, being on a helicopter, a plane, and coming here (to the hospital)."

Brian Kauffman, the father of the rescued boy, expressed his gratitude to everyone who assisted in his son's rescue, saying, "In a situation like this, two hours feel like eternity."