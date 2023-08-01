Climate change unearths ancient dormant worms in Siberia

The extreme heatwaves caused by climate change have impacted the frozen soils in Siberia.

Worms that have been dormant for 46,000 years beneath the thawing soil have emerged.

These worms, measuring less than 1 millimeter in length, have experienced a type of hibernation called Cryptobiosis for thousands of years.

This worm species has been recorded for the first time.

A special container was prepared for the worms. They spent several weeks in it. Later, they were revived by feeding.

Their reproduction was also ensured. However, the worms died a few months after laying eggs.