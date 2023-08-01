 Contact Us
Climate change unearths ancient dormant worms in Siberia

The relentless heatwaves driven by climate change are causing a remarkable phenomenon in Siberia. As frozen soils thaw in the region, ancient worms that have been dormant for a staggering 46,000 years are emerging from beneath the surface.

August 01,2023
The extreme heatwaves caused by climate change have impacted the frozen soils in Siberia.

Worms that have been dormant for 46,000 years beneath the thawing soil have emerged.

These worms, measuring less than 1 millimeter in length, have experienced a type of hibernation called Cryptobiosis for thousands of years.

This worm species has been recorded for the first time.

A special container was prepared for the worms. They spent several weeks in it. Later, they were revived by feeding.

Their reproduction was also ensured. However, the worms died a few months after laying eggs.