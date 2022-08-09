News Life Polar bear killed after injuring tourist in Norway

A polar bear stands on an ice floe near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, Friday June 13, 2008. (AP File Photo)

A polar bear was killed after it injured a woman at a campsite on the Svalbard Archipelago off northern Norway on Monday, the regional governor said.



The bear entered a tent camp in the morning and injured the woman's arm, according to a statement on the Svalbard governor's website.



The woman, a tourist from France, was part of a group of 25 people who were who staying in tents at Isfjorden.



Her injuries were not life-threatening. The animal was chased away with gunshots. The bear was injured so badly that it had to be killed.



The woman was to the hospital in Longyearbyen, the largest settlement on Svalbard, by helicopter. The archipelago is in the Arctic Ocean.

































