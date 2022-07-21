Mosque provides shelter in Manchester amid heatwave

A mosque in the UK opened its doors for two days to the community to provide shelter in an air-conditioned environment as the country faces an unprecedented heatwave.

Makki Masjid in Manchester shared an announcement on Monday saying that on both Monday and Tuesday the mosque would keep its doors open in the hottest parts of the day for people to "drop in and stay in a nice, pleasant, AC-cooled environment."

"We welcome people from all/no faiths and backgrounds and we will have separate designated areas both for men and women, also providing free bottled water," the mosque said.

Emphasizing that they see it as their responsibility to "look after our neighbors and local community" and the importance of it in Islam, the mosque also encouraged others to check in on their neighbors.