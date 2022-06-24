Greece hit with first heatwave of season

Greece was hit with its first heatwave for the season this week with temperatures soaring above 40 C (104 F), according to the National Observatory of Athens on Thursday

The highest temperatures were recorded midday in central Greece, Thessaly, and eastern central Greece.

The agency said 18 locations recorded temperatures above 40 C, while the highest was at Lefkochori in Fthiotida Prefecture in central Greece at 42.1 C (107.78 F).

Other cities with high temperatures were Kopaida and Platanoulia in Larissa; Livadia, and Agia Triada in Fthiotida prefecture. Larissa, Psachna on Evia, and Amfissa recorded temperatures ranging from 41.6 C to 40.7 C.

In Attica, the temperature hit 39 C and in Thessaloniki it was 34.

A 6-degree drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday but experts warned that high temperatures will continue until the end of the month.

Spain, Italy, and France also saw an early heatwave this month with temperatures hitting 43 C in several areas caused by a blanket of hot air from North Africa.





