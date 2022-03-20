India’s ‘Nest man’ trying to bring back cheerful birdsongs to cities

Rakesh Khatri , a green activist in the Indian capital, has built more than 250,000 nests in a bid to save house sparrows , efforts which have earned him the title of " Nest man ."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on World Sparrow Day , which is being marked on Sunday, Khatri said sparrows, commonly found in urban cities, have dwindled in numbers in New Delhi as newer buildings with paned windows do not allow them to build nests.

"Most of the open spaces have been concreted, trees and shrubs have disappeared and modern houses are not suitable for the sparrows to build nests," he said. "So, it is important that we work to save them."

A documentary filmmaker by profession, Khatri devoted himself to the environment over two decades ago.

The 59-year-old, who teaches children and elders how to make nests, was included in the Limca Book of Records , a book of world records held by Indians, besides receiving other honors such as the International Green Apple award by UK's House of Commons in 2013.

According to Khatri, he has organized more than 3,500 environmental awareness workshops across the country, having taught at least 1 million children how to build shelters for birds.

In 2012, he established the Eco Roots Foundation that encourages children and youngsters to take care of the environment. It also works to raise awareness on e-waste and climate change and organizes nature tours.

MISSING BIRDSONGS

It all began when at his home in Old Delhi he noticed the absence of cheerful birdsongs of sparrows.

He realized that the growth of urbanization and the changing lifestyles of residents had profound effects on natural ecosystems. "As a child, I saw sparrows nesting in the high corners of rooms, switchboards and window panes. I grew up looking after and protecting them," he said.

Khatri then decided to devote more time in building nests to bring back the sweet chirping of sparrows.

His journey, however, was not easy as initially the artificial birdhouses were of no use. But, he did not give up.

"I continued trying until I succeeded using bamboo sticks," he said. "I set up nests in different parts of my colony and when the first sparrows took shelter I was delighted and encouraged to continue."

Soon, he taught himself how to make nests for 40 bird species and started placing them on balconies and roofs of houses and other suitable places.

Khatri makes nests out of jute, plastic waste and other material, as well as wooden birdhouses, such that they can be installed outside concrete structures in urban spaces.