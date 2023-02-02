Multiple copies of Muslims holy book Quran desecrated in Sweden

 Contact Us
According to the media reports published on Wednesday, multiple copies of the Islamic holy book Quran were found desecrated in Sweden. A copy of the holy book on which death threats were written was found at a bus station and two other were found at different locations in Ronneby.

Published February 02,2023
Three copies of the Quran were found desecrated in Sweden, media reports said Wednesday.

A copy of the holy book on which death threats were written was found at a bus station and two other were found at different locations in Ronneby, according to Swedish broadcaster, SVT.

Gudlaug Hilmarsdottir, a member of the Islamic community in Ronneby, told SVT that the Quran is guidance and the community is extremely sad about the attack.

In 2020, a burned copy of the Quran and bacon were left outside of a mosque in Ronneby.

Police described it as a "hate crime" and launched an investigation but no perpetrators were found.

Last month, Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan and Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group, Pegida, separately burned copies of Islam's holy book in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.