Eid al-Adha 2025: Key sacrifice rules and payment options

WHEN DOES THE SACRIFICE TIME BEGIN AND END?

The time for sacrifice begins after the Eid prayer in places where the Eid prayer is held, and after the dawn prayer in places where it is not performed. Sacrifices must be made during the days of Eid al-Adha. Both day and night sacrifices are permitted during this period.

WHO IS OBLIGATED TO PERFORM THE SACRIFICE?

Every mentally sound Muslim who has reached puberty, is not traveling, and owns wealth beyond their basic needs and debts is obligated to perform the sacrifice. Specifically, those who possess wealth equivalent to at least 80.18 grams of gold or its monetary equivalent, after covering their essential needs and debts, must perform the sacrifice.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR ANIMALS TO BE SACRIFICED?

The animal to be sacrificed must be healthy, fully intact, and well-nourished. Animals that are severely ill, lame to the point they cannot reach the slaughtering place, blind in one or both eyes, have broken horns from the root, missing half of their tongue, tail, ears, or udders, or have most of their teeth missing, are not permissible for sacrifice. However, animals that are naturally hornless, slightly lame, mildly ill, have a torn or pierced ear, or missing less than half of their udders are still valid for sacrifice.

IS GIVING CHARITY INSTEAD OF SACRIFICE CONSIDERED FULFILLING THE WORSHIP?

The sacrifice worship is only valid if the animal is slaughtered properly according to Islamic rules. Simply donating the money instead of slaughtering the animal does not fulfill the obligation. Giving the animal as charity without slaughtering it is not a valid substitute for sacrifice. Similarly, donating the cost of sacrifice money to the poor or charities is not considered performing the sacrifice worship.

CAN OTHERS JOIN LATER AS PARTNERS IN THE SACRIFICIAL ANIMAL?

Up to seven people can jointly own a large sacrificial animal. Such an animal can be purchased jointly by up to seven partners, or others may join later provided the total number does not exceed seven. Each partner's share must not be less than one-seventh.

IS IT NECESSARY TO PRAY AFTER PERFORMING THE SACRIFICE?

There is no specific obligatory "Eid sacrifice prayer." The belief that such a prayer is religiously required is incorrect. Anyone may perform voluntary (nafl) prayers as much as they wish, including after performing the sacrifice. Sacrificers may offer two units of voluntary prayer as thanks for the blessings granted by God.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE TO BUY SACRIFICIAL ANIMALS WITH A CREDIT CARD?

Those obligated to sacrifice may purchase animals either in cash or by credit card, either as a single payment or in installments. However, credit card debts must be paid on time to avoid interest charges. If installment payments include additional bank fees, the sacrifice remains valid.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE TO BUY SACRIFICIAL ANIMALS ON INSTALLMENTS?

Buying an animal on installments is permissible since ownership transfers to the buyer. Therefore, those financially able may purchase sacrificial animals this way without any religious objection.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE TO USE BANK LOANS TO PURCHASE SACRIFICIAL ANIMALS?

Sacrificers may purchase animals either with cash or by borrowing, but borrowing must be interest-free. Using interest-based loans for this purpose is not religiously appropriate. Those unable to afford sacrifice by their means are discouraged from using such methods.

CAN SOMEONE SACRIFICE AN ANİMAL USING MONEY DONATED BY OTHERS?

A person who receives a donation from someone else, such as their child, is considered the owner of that money and may use it to purchase a sacrificial animal. Such a sacrifice is valid.

IS THERE SUCH A THING AS GRAVE OR DEAD SACRIFICE?

There is no concept of "grave sacrifice" or "dead sacrifice" in Islam. If a deceased person has no will for sacrifice, it is not required to perform udhiyah (Eid sacrifice) on their behalf.

CAN WOMEN AND UNMARRIED PEOPLE PERFORM SACRIFICES?

The belief that unmarried people cannot sacrifice is incorrect. Likewise, the idea that women cannot perform the sacrifice is wrong. Anyone capable of performing the act of slaughter, whether male or female, may carry out the sacrifice.

MUST THE NUMBER OF PARTNERS IN LARGE SACRIFICIAL ANIMALS ALWAYS BE ODD?

It is not necessary for the number of partners to be odd, such as 3, 5, or 7. While up to seven partners may share ownership, six or fewer partners are also allowed. The important condition is that each share is no less than one-seventh.

MUST SACRIFICIAL MEAT BE DISTRIBUTED TO EXACTLY SEVEN NEEDY PEOPLE?

The belief that the meat must be distributed to exactly seven needy people is incorrect. After sacrificing, one may distribute portions of the meat to the needy, relatives, and neighbors, and keep the rest for their household. This applies to udhiyah (non-vow) sacrifices. Organizations performing sacrifice on behalf of others should distribute meat according to their agreement and avoid distributing outside those designated.

CAN PARTNERS JOIN A SACRIFICE FOR VOW (ADAK) OR AQIQAH INTENTIONS?

The notion that partners joining a sacrifice for vow or aqiqah purposes invalidates the sacrifice is wrong. As long as each partner's intention is to perform the sacrifice for the sake of God's pleasure, the sacrifice is valid.

ARE SACRIFICES MADE BY TRAVELERS VALID?

It is incorrect to believe sacrifices made by travelers are invalid. Sacrifices made while visiting a village or another place as a guest are valid. Those who sacrifice while traveling do not need to sacrifice again upon returning home during Eid days.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE TO SMEAR SACRIFICIAL BLOOD ON THE FOREHEAD OR VEHICLE TIRES?

The belief that sacrificial blood should be smeared on the forehead or car tires is incorrect.

ARE AGE REQUIREMENTS NOT NECESSARY FOR SACRIFICES MADE AS VOW, AQIQAH, OR THANKSGİVING?

The conditions for sacrificial animals, such as age and other rules, apply equally to all types of sacrifices, including vow, aqiqah, or thanksgiving sacrifices. The belief that age conditions do not apply to these is incorrect.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE TO SLAUGHTER ANIMALS BY STUNNING THEM WITH ELECTRICITY OR ANESTHESIA?

The traditional method of slaughter is preferred. However, to reduce the animal's suffering, stunning with electricity, anesthesia, or similar methods at the time of slaughter is permissible. If the animal dies due to the stun before slaughter, the meat is not permissible to eat or sacrifice because the animal must be alive at the time of slaughter.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE TO SELL THE MEAT, SKIN, OR INTESTINES OF THE SACRIFICIAL ANIMAL?

The meat of the sacrifice may be partly or fully consumed by the owner and household or gifted to others regardless of their wealth. However, selling the meat, offal, skin, wool, or milk of the sacrificial animal is not permissible. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, "Whoever sells the skin of a sacrifice is as if they did not sacrifice." Therefore, proceeds from such sales must be given as charity.

IS IT PERMISSIBLE FOR ORGANIZATIONS CONDUCTING SACRIFICES ON BEHALF OF OTHERS TO SELL THE MEAT?

Selling sacrificial meat or using it for other purposes contradicts the sacrifice worship. Planning to sell sacrificial meat before slaughter is improper. Organizations conducting sacrifices on behalf of others must complete the slaughter and primarily distribute the meat to those in need without selling it. However, if despite efforts, meat cannot be delivered to the needy and risks spoilage, selling it and using the proceeds to help the needy in accordance with the owners' intentions is permissible.