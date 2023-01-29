Burning Quran an effort to bring Europe back into darkness of Mediaeval Ages

President of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbaş has reacted strongly to the attack targeting the Holy Quran in The Hague, Netherlands.

President Erbaş, in his statement on his social media accounts, has stated that:

"After Sweden, we have witnessed another vile attack targeting our holy book, the Quran, in the Netherlands. Anti-Islamism, which started to revive in European cities under the guise of 'freedom', targets not only Muslims, but also social peace and all humanity.

Lack of reaction against these hate crimes which were committed at the center of the Europe by the authorities and even the fact that these acts are allowed is nothing but an effort to take Europe back to the darkness of the mediaeval ages.

We condemn these vile attacks against our holy book, the Qur'an, in the strongest possible terms, and we expect from the relevant authorities to take necessary actions against the offenders of these acts and to take the concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of these incidents."