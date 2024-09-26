DR Congo faces challenges as Mpox vaccination campaign nears in Kamituga

Mpox epicentre DR Congo is less than a week away from the start of a vaccination campaign, but the rollout faces challenges in a vast country with limited roads, often in poor condition.

Residents of Kamituga, a bustling mining town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, will be among the first to be vaccinated when the campaign begins on October 2.

But authorities still face logistical challenges -- only one road leads to Kamituga and most of the communities surrounding it are isolated.

Taxis crammed with passengers sit beside large trucks, moving slowly through the winding, bumpy mountain pass.

For the most part, the road is a dirt track, interspersed with bridges made from metal beams and wooden planks that allow drivers to cross overflowing rivers.

The town, where the latest mpox epidemic began in September 2023, lies around 180 kilometres (112 miles) from the provincial capital, Bukavu.





- 'WE ARE AFRAID' -

Lack of passable roads to villages and suburbs of Kamituga means that motorcyclists often provide rides to people going to the town's hospital.

"We are the first in danger because we carry customers and we do not know if they are infected," motorbike driver Salumu Hassan told AFP.

The only protection Hassan and his colleagues have are long-sleeved jackets and making sure they limit physical contact with passengers.

"We are afraid," Daniel Ngama, another driver, told AFP.

Kamituga has around 280,000 inhabitants, according to official statistics.

But locals estimate the number to be closer to half a million.

Gold mining attracts many to the town and it can often be difficult to monitor the population flow.

"This transient population poses a lot of problems," said Evariste Mbayu, who supervises workers responsible for detecting mpox cases in villages and neighbourhoods.

People come from the eastern city of Bukavu, neighbouring North Kivu province and even Burundi, he said.

With people coming and going "we fear that vaccination will be difficult", doctor James Wakilonga Zanguilwa at Kamituga hospital told AFP.