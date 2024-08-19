Philippines detects 1st mpox case this year

The Philippines has detected a new case of the mpox virus, the first since December last year, health authorities said on Monday.

The patient is a 33-year-old man who has no travel history outside the country, the state-run Philippine News Agency reported, citing the Department of Health (DOH).

The symptoms began more than a week ago with a fever, followed four days later by the findings of a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, palms, and soles, according to the DOH.

The last mpox case was reported in December 2023, the DOH said, adding that all previous cases were isolated, treated, and recovered.

"DOH will make the testing process as convenient as possible, so that suspect cases may be identified fast and allowed to stay at home," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"Our health system is working. We can handle the situation, and will keep the public well-informed."

The WHO has declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern."

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

The variant of mpox is believed to be both more contagious and more deadly than the "clade 2" variant, which was responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.

A person infected with mpox develops symptoms within two to 19 days after exposure, and causes rashes and flu-like symptoms, according to health professionals.

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.