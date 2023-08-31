Tragic death of Texas resident due to Amoeba ınfection after lake swimming

A Texas resident has tragically passed away due to an illness stemming from an amebic meningitis infection, which was contracted after swimming in a lake, as confirmed by health officials on Wednesday.

The individual, who remains unnamed and hails from Travis County, became afflicted with the infection subsequent to swimming in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) earlier this month, as stated by Austin Public Health.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, emphasized the rarity of such infections, while also underscoring the crucial lesson that this incident imparts – that microbes existing in natural water bodies have the potential to present infection risks. Dr. Walkes further highlighted how the warmer temperatures during summer provide an optimal environment for the proliferation and growth of harmful microorganisms.