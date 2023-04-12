Over 12M could suffer from Parkinson worldwide by 2040

Parkinson's, a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements, could affect the lives of more than 12 million people by 2040, according to multiple projections by health experts.

The disease, first medically described by English doctor James Parkinson in 1817, is said to be increasing faster than any other neurological disorder. The biggest risk factor is aging, and majority of those who have the disease are people over the age of 60.

It mainly occurs due to a decrease in dopamine-secreting cells of the brain.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, over 10 million people are living with the disease across the world.

The foundation says men are 1.5 times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than women.

In 2019, according to estimates, 329,000 deaths were caused globally by the disease, an increase of over 100% since 2000.

The Our World in Data website said in the same year Europe had one of the highest rates of mortality from Parkinson's compared to other regions.



