Japan intends to classify coronavirus as normal flu

The Japanese government intends to reclassify the coronavirus to the same category as common infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza on May 8, according to government sources today, Thursday.

And the Japanese "Kyodo" agency stated that the government intends to take a decision tomorrow, Friday, regarding reducing the classification of the Corona virus to category 5, and easing the steps that were recently imposed, including restrictive measures and allocating hospitals for treatment, after the disease became less deadly.

And the Japanese health sector announced, today, Thursday, that it had recorded 59,885 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, a decrease of 19,469 compared to yesterday, Wednesday.









