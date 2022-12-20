German minister confident of medicine supply as kids' infections soar

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday that he expects the recent measures he initiated to improve the medicine supply for children will be a rapid success.



Lauterbach said he expects his measures "will have an effect very quickly."



He rejected criticism from health insurance companies, which called the measures a Christmas present for pharmaceutical companies: "I think this is first and foremost a present to the children."



Amidst a strong wave of infections, such as the RSV respiratory virus, and a scarcity of paediatric medicines, Lauterbach had announced short-term steps to improve the supply situation.



Health insurance companies will from now on pay more for the medicines, to make it more profitable for manufacturers to sell them in the country.



The measures also ensure bureaucratic simplifications for pharmacies to be able to produce fever and cough syrups themselves and to be able to invoice them with less obstacles.



