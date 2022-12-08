Denmark ends isolation requirement following positive coronavirus test

The Danish Health Authority announced Thursday that isolation is no longer obligatory after a positive coronavirus test.

The agency no longer considers the illness to have any special status in comparison to other diseases.

"We can now take even more steps towards normal conditions in relation to the Covid-19 response in both the community and the health service," acting head of the agency, Line Raahauge Hvass, said in a statement.

"There is no longer any need for very specific requirements for Covid-19 in relation to other diseases, for example for a person with a positive Covid-19 test to isolate for at least four days," she said.

The Health Authority advised people to stay at home if they have symptoms in view of preventing the spread of the virus and influenza. "It is important to prevent infection with all types of respiratory infections, because influenza can also cause serious illness for elderly and chronically ill people and put a strain on the health service," said Hvass. "You should stay home if you are sick -- regardless of whether you think it's Covid-19, influenza, or another respiratory infection."

The change in COVID-19 guidelines indicates the conclusion of standardized procedural testing for patients admitted to hospitals.

No changes have been announced in the vaccination program that offers a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to those older than 50 for the winter.

Booster shots are being offered to those who are younger if they are in risk groups considered for serious illness .

Those not meeting the criteria can avail themselves of the shots by buying doses.