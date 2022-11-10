7.1M people await hospital treatment in record high backlog in England

The backlog of people waiting for hospital treatment in England has risen to a new high, according to the National Health Service England.

The new record came as the number reached 7.1 million as of end of September, leaving behind last month's figure of 7 million, which was also a record high.

A total of 401,537 people in England had been waiting more than a year for hospital treatment at the end of September, according to NHS England.

In February, the UK Health Ministry had said the COVID-19 backlog would continue until 2025.

The NHS backlog could see a rising trend if a planned strike by nurses goes ahead.

The nurses' union, the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday said more than 300,000 members voted for industrial action over pay rise and working conditions.

If this goes ahead, it will be the first ever nationwide strike by nurses in the UK.



