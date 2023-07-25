Israeli newspapers protest judicial reform with black front pages

In the aftermath of the contentious judicial reform in Israel, several prominent newspapers, including Yediot Ahronot, Israel Hayom, Haaretz, and TheMarker, made a powerful statement by printing their front pages in black. Across these newspapers, the phrase "a black day for Israeli democracy" was emblazoned on the black-printed covers, expressing their collective concerns about the implications of the reform on the country's democratic values.

