Islamic belief | Life and death created by Allah to test which of us will do better deeds in world of trials

Allah (swt) is al-Qadir, the One who has endless power and might. Allah (swt) is al-Muhyi and al-Mumit, who has created life and death to test which of us will do better deeds in this short world of trials. He (swt) will resurrect us all after we die, and will hold us to account for what we have done, and will give to everyone in full exactly what they deserve.

A News / World Published 13.01.2023 15:23 Share This Album





Subscribe