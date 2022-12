Halal earning in accordance with Islamic belief | Muslims should view a haram morsel as a flame burning stomach

Halal earning is about recognizing that a blessing obtained through fair and honest effort and work is "the best provision". It is about weighing with justice, not giving short measures, and being honest in words and behaviours. Halal earning is about staying away from lying, cheating, and deceiving, and viewing a haram morsel as a flame burning the stomach.

